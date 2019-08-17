MMFF clarifies that '(K)ampon' hasn't been pulled out of festival yet
MANILA, Philippines – Despite social media posts by lead actress Kris Aquino saying otherwise, the Metro Manila Film Festival entry (K)ampon has not been pulled out just yet.
In Instagram posts on Friday, August 16, Kris said that the film was not pushing through after their request to change the lead actor was denied as it was submitted 5 days after the deadline.
"Unfortunately, my return to horror was not meant to be for MMFF 2019," she said in the caption of one post.
Pinalaki po ako to ABIDE by RULES. Hindi po kami ang lead producer ng (K)Ampon. So unfortunately, my return to horror was not meant to be for MMFF 2019...
In the following post, Kris explained that the film's original lead actor Derek Ramsey backed out of the film on August 2 and Joji Alonso, a lawyer for the film's producer Quantum Films spoke to her about it on August 3.
By midnight, they had gotten Gabby Concepcion on board to replace Derek, and their letter of request to change the lead actor was submitted to the MMFF Executive Committee (ExeCom) on August 5, which was 5 days after the deadline.
The late filing of the letter became grounds for the denial of their request, she said, and if they chose to push through, the film will be disqualified.
She went on to say that she now feels dumbfounded because aside from the project not pushing through, they also have to pay millions for an MMFF bond for the production staff, crew, and artists.
To put this chapter immediately behind me, @ramsayderek07 backed out August 2. Attorney Joji communicated with me on August 3, and we reached out to @concepciongabby through @popoycaritativo. At midnight, meaning August 4, Gabby said YES. Letter was submitted August 5 to MMFF COMMITTEE.
In a third post, Kris said that she hopes her followers learn from her experience.
"Ano nga bang pakialam nyo sa movie na hindi matutuloy? it matters to me because please learn from my pain, i hope- missed deadlines will matter a lot... holding on to your values & principles will define you NOW & in the future... and it’s okay to not always be the brave girl when something that INSPIRED you is now gone, dahil ginusto mong patunayan na pantay pantay nga tayong lahat," she said.
(What do you care about a movie that is not pushing through? It matters to me because please learn from my pain, I hope – missed deadlines will matter a lot...holding on to your values & principles will define you NOW & in the future...and it's okay to not always be the brave girl when something that INSPIRED you is now gone, because you wanted to prove that we're all equal.)
my name in (K)Ampon was supposed to be Grace. 17 years ago in the 1st Mano Po, my name was also Grace. i won my first acting awards for that movie. Friday, August 16, was supposed to be a good day. We secured funding from a conglomerate that has always supported me... but i didn't want to be "that girl", yung gagamit ng friendships & "palakasan"... kaya tinanggap with humility na hindi tamang panahon para sa (K)Ampon.
However, MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer clarified that the official correspondence regarding the decision has yet to be sent to the film's producers.
"The MMFF ExeCom Meeting happened last Friday afternoon and the official correspondence about the decision will be sent to the concerned producers of Kampon by Monday," he said in a statement sent to Rappler.
He also clarified that whether the film will be pulled out of the festival or not would depend on how the producers respond to MMFF's letter.
Kampon, which was touted as Kris' return to the horror genre and to MMFF, is among the first 4 official entries selected for the 2019 festival.
MMFF will later announce 4 other entries that will complete the festival's traditional "Magic 8."
Traditionally held in December, the MMFF is meant to promote Filipino films, with no foreign films being shown in cinemas during its run. Last year's festival was the highest grossing in its history, grossing P1.060 billion in box office sales.
Beginning in 2020, the festival will be held twice a year, following a proposal by ExeCom member Senator Bong Go. – Rappler.com
