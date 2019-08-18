'I love Joshua. I love that guy. I will love that guy until my last breath,' says Julia of her on-screen partner

Published 11:15 AM, August 18, 2019

'HE KNOWS MY HEART.' The young actress only has warm words for her on-screen partner and former boyfriend. Screenshot from Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Much has been said and speculated about actress Julia Barretto but it seems that through thick and thin, there's one (unlikely) person who's sticking through it with her: former boyfriend and current on-screen partner Joshua Garcia.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's Yong Chavez in the US, Julia described Joshua as "very supportive and very understanding of so many things."

"The guy knows me really well," she added.

Joshua and Julia joined fellow ABS-CBN actors in the US for to tape a special in California for Sunday variety show ASAP. According to Pep, the interview was held backstage back in August 3. The clip from the interview, however, seems to have only gone viral on August 14 thanks to a fan account.

"I love Joshua. I love that guy. I will love that guy until my last breath.”

“Whatever happens in life, the guy knows me really well. He knows my heart," added Julia.

Julia's been making headlines following rumors that she played a role in the breakup of fellow actors Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson. Their personal lives have been fodder for internet talk after Bea made several cryptic posts on Instagram alluding to betrayal and hurt.

An anonymous Instagram user then posted a photo of Gerald and Julia at actor Rayver Cruz's birthday party, insinuating that the Between Maybes co-stars were more than just friends. All 3 actors kept relatively quiet even as a social media storm was brewing until Bea, in a chance interview with media, said that she didn't exactly break up with Gerald – he simply stopped talked to her.

Gerald, in a later interview, denied speculation that a 3rd party was why they broke up.

Julia, in an Instagram post, blasted Bea for supposedly "bullying" her by turning people against her.

Joshua has been publicly supportive of her ex-girlfriend amid the drama. Julia and Joshua are still very much an on-screen pair and have an upcoming movie, the zombie thriller Block Z by director Mikhail Red. – Rappler.com