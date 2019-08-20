The actress is pursuing a degree in psychology

Published 11:28 AM, August 20, 2019

STUDENT. Liza Soberano returns to Southville International School for her degree in psychology. Photo from Liza Soberano's Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines – Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano announced on Instagram that she's back in school by sharing an Instagram photo of her at Southville International School on Monday, August 19.

"What I like most about being a student is the joy of discovering new things and appreciating what the world has to offer. Glad to be back," she wrote, tagging Southville in her post.

On the same day, Southville International School and Colleges also posted a photo of Liza conversing with actress and fellow student Jodi Sta. Maria, calling them “future psychologists on board."



"Liza Soberano and Jodi Sta. Maria sharing the joy of learning they get to experience at Southville. Student mode on," the post described.

Liza first enrolled on July 2018 to pursue her BS Psychology course. In an Instagram post last year, she shared that her decision to return to school came from her inspiration to "focus on her studies and pursue her career at the same time."

"It's an overflowing joy to be back to school," she added.

The 21-year-old actress's return to school comes a month after her surgery for a finger injury. Liza pulled out of the film in April 2019. – Rappler.com