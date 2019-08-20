LOOK: Coco Martin pays tribute to FPJ on late actor's 80th birthday
MANILA, Philippines – Actor Coco Martin and the cast of FPJ's Ang Probinsyano honored the late Fernando Poe Jr on his 80th birthday by paying a visit to the actor's grave at the Manila North Cemetery on Tuesday, August 20.
Coco and co-star John Prats led the tribute to FPJ.
In his personal Instagram, Coco wrote of the late actor: "Mabuhay DA KING... nanatili kang buhay sa puso namin!!!" (You will always live in our hearts.)
Coco plays Cardo, the lead character in FPJ's Ang Probinsyano, a TV series version of an FPJ movies. FPJ's wife, actress Susan Roces is part of the cast as Cardo's grandmother.
Coco also went on to star in Ang Panday, another popular FPJ movie.
He has also supported the late actor's daughter, Senator Grace Poe when in her 2016 presidential bid, and campaigned for her in the May 2019 midterm elections. – Rappler.com
