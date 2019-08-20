Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ties the knot
MANILA, Philippines – Dwanye Johnson, also known as "The Rock," tied the knot with his longtime partner, singer Lauren Hashian on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
The 47-year-old Hobbs & Shaw star shared the news on Instagram on Monday, August 19 with a photo set of him and Lauren raising their arms in celebration of their wedding day in Hawaii.
Johnson met 34-year-old Hashian back in 2006. The two began dating in 2007, and are now parents to two daughters, 3-year-old Jasmin and 1-year-old Tiana, according to an E! News report.
Johnson has an 18-year-old daughter named Simone from his previous marriage to ex-wife Dany Garcia. – Rappler.com
