‘The Rock’ marries his partner of 12 years, Lauren Hashian

Published 2:52 PM, August 20, 2019

NEWLY-WEDS. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is now married to his longtime partner, Lauren Hashian. Photo from The Rock's Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines – Dwanye Johnson, also known as "The Rock," tied the knot with his longtime partner, singer Lauren Hashian on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

The 47-year-old Hobbs & Shaw star shared the news on Instagram on Monday, August 19 with a photo set of him and Lauren raising their arms in celebration of their wedding day in Hawaii.

Johnson met 34-year-old Hashian back in 2006. The two began dating in 2007, and are now parents to two daughters, 3-year-old Jasmin and 1-year-old Tiana, according to an E! News report.

Johnson has an 18-year-old daughter named Simone from his previous marriage to ex-wife Dany Garcia. – Rappler.com