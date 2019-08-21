Youtube star PewDiePie marries girlfriend Marzia Bisognin
MANILA, Philippines – On Monday, August 19, Youtube star PewDiePie wed his longtime girlfriend Marzi Bisognin.
The 29-year-old Swedish gamer announced the news on Twitter, saying that he is "the happiest I can be."
"We are married!!! I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman," he wrote.
We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs— ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019
PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, tied the knot with his partner of 8 years in a private ceremony at Kew Gardens, London, surrounded by close friends and family, according to a People report.
Marzia, 26, also shared the news on Instagram, gushing that "it was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever."
“I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage,” she wrote.
"I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives.”
PewDiePie is currently the most subscribed Youtube channel to date, with over 99.5 million subscribers and counting. He took number one spot in 2013 and has raked in over 100 million subscribers in the span of 6 years.
He is most known for his gameplays (specifically Minecraft), meme ratings, comedic shows, and game commentaries.
The vlogger has stirred controversy in the past, being called out for releasing a video with anti-Semitic messaging, using racial language in live streams, and other derogatory remarks.
Marzia is also an internet personality and a former Youtube vlogger. She has since quit the platform to focus on her mental health and is now spearheading her own lifestyle and clothing brands. – Rappler.com
