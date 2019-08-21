Sophia's management JAMS Artist Production confirms the sad news

Published 2:05 PM, August 21, 2019

GONE SO SOON. Niña Sophia Gabrielle Corullo or Sophie, who appeared in 'It's Showtime's' 'Mini-Me' portion has died at 6 years old. Her death was announced by her talent management. Screenshot from YouTube/ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Child star Niña Sophia Gabrielle Corullo or Sophie, best known for appearing on the It's Showtime segment "Mini Me," has died. She was 6 years old.

Sophia's passing was confirmed by JAMS Artist Production, her management company.

In the Facebook messsage, they wrote: "On behalf of JAMS Artist Production we are giving our most sympathy to the family and friends of Baby Sophia.



"We are asking for your help to pray for her soul to be in peace in heaven and guide and heal her family that is encountering downfalls; Her two siblings are in the hospital, one is diagnosed with dengue (critical) and one is under observation."



The management wasn't explicit in naming Sophia's cause of death. But they encouraged those who want to help by donating to a bank account set up for Sophia.

JAMS Artist Production also posted a tribute for Sophia.

Sophia was last seen in the Maalaala Mo Kaya episode that aired last week starring actress Yen Santos. Yen took to Instagram stories to share some moments with Sophia.

— Rappler.com