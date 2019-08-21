LOOK: Gwen Zamora, David Semerad welcome son
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Gwen Zamora and boyfriend professional athlete David Semerad welcomed their son named Cooper John last August 15.
On Instagram, Gwen wrote of the experience: "After 19 hours of labor and an emergency C section, our little bundle of joy has joined us into the world on August 15. Thank you Lord for being by our sides throughout, we are indeed blessed."
David posted the same photo with the caption: "Priceless moment with my son & the Love of my life. August-15-2019"
Gwen and David announced last April that they were expecting their first child together.
Gwen starred in Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral and was once in a relationship with Jeremy Marquez. David meanwhile used to date beauty queen Gwen Ruais, who is now based abroad.— Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.