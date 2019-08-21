Meet Cooper John Semerad!

Published 2:33 PM, August 21, 2019

FAMILY. Gwen Zamora and David Semerad are now parents to Cooper, who they welcomed last August 15. Screenshot from Instagram/@gwenzamora

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Gwen Zamora and boyfriend professional athlete David Semerad welcomed their son named Cooper John last August 15.

On Instagram, Gwen wrote of the experience: "After 19 hours of labor and an emergency C section, our little bundle of joy has joined us into the world on August 15. Thank you Lord for being by our sides throughout, we are indeed blessed."

David posted the same photo with the caption: "Priceless moment with my son & the Love of my life. August-15-2019"

Gwen and David announced last April that they were expecting their first child together.

Gwen starred in Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral and was once in a relationship with Jeremy Marquez. David meanwhile used to date beauty queen Gwen Ruais, who is now based abroad.— Rappler.com