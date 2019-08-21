Larry King files for divorce from 7th wife
MANILA, Philippines – Talk show host Larry King is seeking a divorce from his 7th wife, Shawn King, after being together for 22 years.
According to a Fox News report, the former CNN host and radio personality filed the divorce documents on Tuesday, August 20, at the Los Angeles Superior Court.
Larry, 85, and former singer Shawn, 59, got married in 1997 and have two sons, 20-year-old Chance and 19-year-old Cannon, together.
They had initially filed for divorce in 2010, but reconciled shortly after.
Shawn is Larry’s 7th wife, while Larry is her 4th husband. Larry has 3 other children from separate marriages. – Rappler.com
