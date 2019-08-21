The 85-year-old talk show host splits with his wife of 22 years

Published 8:44 PM, August 21, 2019

DIVORCE. Television host Larry King files for divorce from wife Shawn King on Tuesday, August 20. Photo by Kena Betancur/AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Talk show host Larry King is seeking a divorce from his 7th wife, Shawn King, after being together for 22 years.

According to a Fox News report, the former CNN host and radio personality filed the divorce documents on Tuesday, August 20, at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Larry, 85, and former singer Shawn, 59, got married in 1997 and have two sons, 20-year-old Chance and 19-year-old Cannon, together.

They had initially filed for divorce in 2010, but reconciled shortly after.

Shawn is Larry’s 7th wife, while Larry is her 4th husband. Larry has 3 other children from separate marriages. – Rappler.com