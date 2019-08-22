'Selena: The Series' will tell the story of the Tejano music icon's life and rise to fame

Published 10:57 AM, August 22, 2019

CHRISTIAN SERRATOS. The actress is reportedly in talks to play Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla. Screenshot from Instagram.com/christianserratos

MANILA, Philippines – Walking Dead actress Christian Serratos is currently in talks to play Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla in the upcoming Netflix series based on her life.

While Netflix has not made official confirmation, several Hollywood news outlets, including Variety, reported the development.

Christian currently plays Rosita Espinosa in The Walking Dead. She has also appeared in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, American Horror Story: Murder House, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and The Twilight Saga.

Netflix first announced Selena: The Series in December 2018.

The show will follow Selena's rise to stardom in the 80s. Known as an icon of Latin music, Selena's career was cut short in 1995, when she was shot to death at age 23 by her former fan club president.

The series was developed alongside the late singer's family.

Selena's story had previously been turned into a biopic in 1997, starring Jennifer Lopez as Selena. – Rappler.com