Health is wealth, the veteran actress reminds her followers

Published 10:55 AM, August 22, 2019

'REBOOTED.' The veteran actress says all's good after undergoing knee surgery. Photo from Cherie Gil's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Cherie Gil recently underwent surgery for a meniscal tear and in true Cherie Gil fashion, she announced the medical milestone via an au naturel but glamorous selfie.

In a post on Instagram, the actress said: “Reminiscent of the 80’s , including my hairstyle, when I’ve been confined last, if I recall correctly.” She then thanked her team of doctors and her family and friends for the support she’s gotten before, during, and after the surgery.

A torn meniscus is “one of the most common knee injuries,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “Any activity that causes you to forcefully twist or rotate your knee, especially when putting your full weight on it, can lead to a torn meniscus,” the medical center said.

Cherie said she’s doing well post-surgery and that she’s since been given a clean bill of health by her doctors, “along with a new pair of knees ready to face the next marathon of this new chapter of my life.”

“This is the longest post I ever written! Because #healthiswealth guys! BUT at the end of the day.. love and laughter is still the best medicine,” the veteran actress added.

Cherie is among the most respected and awarded actresses in the Philippine entertainment industry. She’s been acting since she was 9 and comes from the Eigenmann clan, an entertainment and showbiz powerhouse in the Philippines.

She’s best known for playing Lavinia Arguelles in the 1985 film classic Bituing Walang Ningning. – Rappler.com