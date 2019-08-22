Rocco signs up to be a reservist after training with the AFP for 'Descendants of the Sun'

Published 10:50 AM, August 22, 2019

TRAINEE. Rocco Nacino signs up for training to be an army reservist. Screenshot from Facebook.com/RoccoNacinoOfficialPage

MANILA, Philippines – Rocco Nacino has enlisted to be a reservist for the Navy,

On Facebook, Rocco said that he decided to sign up after training with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ADP) for his upcoming show, Descendants of the Sun.

"Sa paggawa ng trainings namin para sa Descendants of the Sun, nabuksan ng Armed Forces of the Philippines ang mga mata ko para makacontribute sa ating bansa thru being a reservist for the Philippine Navy," he said.

(While training with us for Descendants of the Sun, the AFP made me realize how I can contribute to the country by being a reservist for the Philippine Navy.)

"This is an exciting year for me! I believe na magagamit ko ang skills ko (I can use my skills) as a nurse for medical missions, physical skills in times of calamity, and my influence to inspire and motivate the youth," he added.

He thanked his network, GMA, for supporting his decision, and said that he will be posting training videos soon.

Rocco is the latest in a string of celebrities that have joined the army reserves, including Gerald Anderson and Matteo Guidicelli. – Rappler.com