Published 1:55 PM, August 22, 2019

CLAPBACK. Erwan Heussaff comes to his wife Anne Curtis-Smith's defense after being 'judged' for her racy role in 'Just A Stranger.' Photo from Erwan Heussaff's Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines – The teaser of Anne Curtis-Smith and Marco Gumabao's upcoming film Just A Stranger is all sorts of steamy – "sexy scenes" included – and Erwan isn't here for the negative comments about his wife's new racy role.

On Wednesday, August 21, Anne Curtis shared the movie poster of Just a Stranger on Instagram, showing she and Marco wrapped in an intimate position together.

This elicited angry comments from online users who deemed Anne's choice to take on the role as "immoral," saying that she as an actress shouldn't let anyone else touch her body except her husband. Some even chastized Erwan for even allowing it, saying how it was "disrespectful" for Anne to accept money for such a role because she was married in real life.

Husband Erwan was quick to clap back in the comments section, calling the unsolicited remarks "hilarious."

“Last I checked, I’m the husband and I know how I feel (which is completely fine by the way, thanks for asking),” he wrote, reiterating that there is no need for anyone to call out that it was “disrespect”, or even “dictate what a person should or shouldn’t do after getting married.”

“I’ve known my wife as an actress since day 1 and I have the utmost admiration for what she does. End of story."

“I don’t feel awkward or uncomfortable when watching these movies (you guys commenting make it awkward)," he chided.

Erwan said he even offered Anne his own input when reading the script, based on how he believed the story could be better developed or portrayed, as a way of support.

“So let's stop talking about marriage like it needs to change people. Most successful marriages I know are those where both parties kept their identity intact and grew as a couple,” he asserted.

He ended his response bluntly: “Also, lets not be sexist, people. If this was a married guy actor doing love scenes, no one would have any issue with it.”

The R-16 rated film directed by Jason Paul Laxamana Just A Stranger is showing in Philippine cinemas nationwide starting Wednesday, August 21. – Rappler.com