LIST: These celebrities are also reservists in the AFP
MANILA, Philippines – More and more celebrities are joining the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as reservists, with actor Rocco Nacino training to join the Navy Reserves.
As army reservists, civilians – including actors such as Rocco – undergo military training and may be called to active duty when needed.
Here are just some of the celebrities that are reservists in the AFP:
Dingdong Dantes
Dingdong trained to be a marine reservist in 2006, and renewed his enlistment in 2017. He holds the rank of Master Sergeant.
Vilma Santos
The iconic actress and politician took her oath as a reservist for the Philippine Air Force in 2012, holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Matteo Guidicelli
Matteo completed his month-long Scout Ranger training in June, and was promoted to Army Second Lieutenant in August.
Gerald Anderson
In the middle of his "ghosting" scandal, Gerald recently joined the Army as a reservist after completing a 3-day military training course. He was given the rank of Private.
Nash Aguas
Nash, who trained with Gerald in preparation for their roles as soldiers in the upcoming series, A Soldier's Heart, is also part of the Army reserves as a Private.
Elmo Magalona
Elmo also completed the 3-day military training with his A Soldier's Heart co-stars. He was also given the rank of Private.
Yves Flores
Yves is now a Private in the Army reserve. The actor shared several photos from their military training course on his Instagram account.
Jerome Ponce
Jerome was also given the rank of Private after completing a 3-day military training course with his fellow actors.
Christopher de Leon
Christopher is a reservist for the Philippine Navy with the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
Richard Gomez
The actor and Ormoc mayor is a reservist for the Navy, with the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
Lucy Marie Gomez
The actress and Leyte representative is a Master Sergeant with the marine reserves. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.