The AFP reserve force is now star-studded

Published 7:00 PM, August 22, 2019

RESERVISTS. Matteo Guidicelli, Dingdong Dantes, and Vilma Santos are among the celebrities who are part of the AFP reserves. Rappler file photos

MANILA, Philippines – More and more celebrities are joining the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as reservists, with actor Rocco Nacino training to join the Navy Reserves.

As army reservists, civilians – including actors such as Rocco – undergo military training and may be called to active duty when needed.

Here are just some of the celebrities that are reservists in the AFP:

Dingdong Dantes

Dingdong trained to be a marine reservist in 2006, and renewed his enlistment in 2017. He holds the rank of Master Sergeant.

Vilma Santos

Photo by Martin San Diego/Rappler

The iconic actress and politician took her oath as a reservist for the Philippine Air Force in 2012, holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Matteo Guidicelli

Matteo completed his month-long Scout Ranger training in June, and was promoted to Army Second Lieutenant in August.

Gerald Anderson

In the middle of his "ghosting" scandal, Gerald recently joined the Army as a reservist after completing a 3-day military training course. He was given the rank of Private.

Nash Aguas

Nash, who trained with Gerald in preparation for their roles as soldiers in the upcoming series, A Soldier's Heart, is also part of the Army reserves as a Private.

Elmo Magalona

Elmo also completed the 3-day military training with his A Soldier's Heart co-stars. He was also given the rank of Private.

Yves Flores

Yves is now a Private in the Army reserve. The actor shared several photos from their military training course on his Instagram account.

Jerome Ponce

Jerome was also given the rank of Private after completing a 3-day military training course with his fellow actors.

Christopher de Leon

Christopher is a reservist for the Philippine Navy with the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

Richard Gomez

The actor and Ormoc mayor is a reservist for the Navy, with the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

Photo by Jay Ganzon/Rappler

Lucy Marie Gomez

The actress and Leyte representative is a Master Sergeant with the marine reserves. – Rappler.com