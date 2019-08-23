The pop star opens up on her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth

Published 10:17 AM, August 23, 2019

MILEY CYRUS. The pop star opens up about her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth. Screenshot from Instagram.com/mileycyrus

MANILA, Philippines – Miley Cyrus has opened up on her recent separation with husband Liam Hemsworth, saying there was no cheating involved in their decision to part ways.

In a post on Instagram, Miley said, "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating."

She said that she has been with Liam for a decade, and will always love him "but at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind."

"I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time," she said.

"You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hilbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where I was when I was younger," she added.

Miley seemed to be addressing rumors that she and Liam separated because she had an affair with influencer Kaitlynn Carter.

In the same post, Miley spoke about her party girl past, saying: "It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I've experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom. I fucked up and cheated on relationships when I was young," she said.

She also said that she lost a Walmart deal after she was seen smoking from a bong, and that she got kicked out of the cast of Hotel Transylvania for "buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it."

"I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring," she went on to say. "I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I have grown up."

Liam and Miley announced their separation on August 10, with Miley's representative telling the press, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

Following the announcement, Liam posted on Instagram saying, "I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

Liam and Miley were co-stars in the 2009 film The Last Song, and had an on-and-off relationship for years. They were engaged twice, and had a secret wedding in December 2018. – Rappler.com