Published 12:43 PM, August 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Julia Barretto has asserted that she is not involved with the falling out of Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson.

In a video interview with ABS-CBN News posted on Thursday, August 22, the 22-year-old actress spoke up about the speculations that Gerald, after courting her, is now her boyfriend.

“Hindi ko siya naging boyfriend and hindi ko siya boyfriend ngayon. Therefore, wala akong inagawan ng boyfriend, wala akong inahas, at saka wala din akong nilandi,” Julia said.

(He wasn't boyfriend, and he isn't my boyfriend now. Therefore, I didn't steal nor flirt with anyone's boyfriend).

"Hindi ako nililigawan. Naniniwala ako na may tamang panahon at oras para sa mga bagay na ganyan. Nananatili siyang matalik kong kaibigan ngayon,” she continued.

(He didn't court me. I believe that there is a right time for things like that. He remains a good friend of mine now).

Julia also addressed the suffering and pain she endured amid the controversy, sharing that "we're all dealing with our own pain" and what hurt the most was seeing their families affected by it.

"But I'm really in the process of moving forward, healing," she added.

"And hindi ito 'yung tamang panahon para magsisihan (This isn't the right time to point blame). This is not the right time anymore to point fingers. She’s hurting, he’s hurting, but so am I. I’m really in so much pain right now," she said.

She ended her interview by reiterating the need to "get back on our feet, move forward, and heal from this," because frankly, according to Julia, there was no other choice but to do so.

"We just have to respect each other’s pain. Everyone is hurting. Hindi madali ‘yung pinagdadaanan naming 3 (What we 3 are going through isn't easy)."

Julia's statement comes weeks after her Instagram post on August 6, hitting Bea Alonzo for "bullying." Since then, Gerald Anderson shared on Tonight with Boy Abunda that he's been "better," as he continued to "fight negativity by being positive." Bea Alonzo posted a throwback photo with her mother on Wednesday, August 21. – Rappler.com