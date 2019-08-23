Slime time: Nickelodeon's SlimeFest heads to Manila for the first time
MANILA, Philippines – Who's ready to get slimed? Nickelodeon's bright-green, slime-filled kids event, SlimeFest, is heading to Manila for the first time on Saturday, September 28, at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.
Slime aside, guests can also enjoy live entertainment by regional and local musicians, participate in immersive booths, and watch Nickelodeon stars and characters onstage.
According to Globe's website, Thai-German singer Jannine Weigel will be performing, as well as Nickelodeon's Thundermans star Kira Kosarin, who will also be hosting.
Slime pit tickets (P1500) and general admission tickets (P800) are available via SM Tickets' website.
The Manila stop will be the first ever Asian leg of Nickelodeon's SlimeFest. It first started in 2012 in Australia, and proceeded to South Africa, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, and Spain.
For more information, visit Nickelodeon's official Facebook page. – Rappler.com
