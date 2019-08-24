The film stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards

Published 12:55 PM, August 24, 2019

BOX OFFICE HIT. Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo, seen here at a press conference for 'Hello, Love, Goodbye' play two Filipinos who fall in love in Hong Kong. File photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Hello, Love, Goodbye hit a new milestone at the box-office, raking in P838,514,653.70 worldwide as of August 23.

The film, which is headline by two of showbiz's biggest stars, Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo, made a box office killing on its opening day alone, raking in over P34 million when it opened on July 31.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, Hello, Love, Goodbye marks Kathryn and Alden's first on-screen team up – a rare crossover ABS-CBN and GMA talents.

The film Kathryn plays Joy, a Filipino domestic worker in Hong Kong. By chance, she meets Alden's character Ethan, a Filipino Hong Kong resident, and the two begin a romance even as Joy works to pursue her dream of moving to Canada. (READ: ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’ review: Love in a huff)

The film is still running in select cinemas all over the world. – Rappler.com