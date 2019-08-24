From new 'Star Wars' and Marvel series, to revivals of 2000s-era classics, here's what we can expect from Disney in the next few years

Published 8:40 PM, August 24, 2019

D23 EXPO. Disney's biennial fan convention kicks off at the Anaheim Convention Center on August 23. Photo by Angela Papuga/ Getty Images/ AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Disney’s biennial fan convention, the D23 Expo, kicked off on August 23 (August 24, Philippine time) at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, and even if the event just started, there’s already been groundbreaking announcements to make all Disney kids everywhere

This year’s announcements were anchored on Disney+, the company’s upcoming streaming platform, poised as a rival to Netflix. The platform will launch on November 12 in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands, with a global rollout to follow within the next two years.

Much of Disney’s upcoming content will be launched on the platform, including 3 live-action Star Wars series, a Lady and the Tramp reboot, a High School Musical mockumentary, and more.

Here’s everything we can look forward to from Disney in the future:

The Mandalorian

The new series starring Pedro Pascal is set to launch along with Disney+ on November 12. Set after Return of the Jedi and the fall of the Empire, it introduces the mysterious bounty hunter navigating the lawless outer reaches of the galaxy.



Rogue One prequel series

The as yet untitled prequel to the standalone Star Wars film Rogue One will see Diego Luna reprising his role as Rebel Alliance officer Cassian Andor, with Alan Tudyk also returning to voice the droid K-2SO. No release date has been announced, but the show will reportedly start production in 2020.

Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Scottish actor appeared at D23 to wild cheers, confirming his return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in an upcoming series which has already been written, and will begin production in 2020. Ewan first played the jedi master in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Lady and the Tramp reboot

A live-action version of Lady and the Tramp will premiere on Disney+ on November 12, retelling the 1955 animated film about a prim little house dog falling in love with a scruffy stray. It will premiere on Disney+ on November 12.

Lizzie McGuire returns

Lizzie McGuire, the token teenage girl of the early 2000s, is returning as an adult in a new series that will feature star Hilary Duff reprising the role that catapulted her to fame. In the new series, an all-grown-up Lizzie is getting ready to enter her 30s and living her best life as an interior decorator in New York City. No release date has been set yet, but the show will be available on Disney+

A High School Musical mockumentary

Another revival of an 2000s-era cultural icon, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a fresh take on the beloved film trilogy. The show will be a mockumentary that follows the students of East High as they compete for roles in the school’s production of High School Musical. It is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 12.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

The new National Geographic series follows the legend that is Jeff Goldblum as he learns about things that make him curious, which include everything from sneakers, to ice cream to tattoos. "I know nothing, that's the premise," Jeff Goldblum says in the trailer. The show is set to stream on Disney+ on November 12.

Three new Marvel series

After all the big Marvel announcements at the San Diego Comic-Con last July, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Fiege revealed 3 more Marvel shows in the works: Ms Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight – all to be launched on Disney+ at as-yet undisclosed dates.

The D23 Expo will run until August 25. – Rappler.com