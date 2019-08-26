'Ginusto ka ng anak ko, minahal ka ni Gerald'

Published 10:58 AM, August 26, 2019

HURTING. Gerald Anderson's mom Evangeline Opsima says she felt bad her son Gerald Anderson is looking like the bad person in the issue involving him and ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo. File photo by Leanne Jazul/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines — Gerald Anderson's mom Evangeline Opsima has spoken up about the controversy surrounding his relationship with apparent ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo and one-time co-star Julia Barretto.

Speaking to ABS-CBN in General Santos City, Evangeline said she felt bad for her son. (READ: Bea Alonzo on breakup rumors: Gerald Anderson 'just started not talking to me')

"Lagi mong pinapatamaan ang anak ko. Ano na ba kasama si Gerald?" she said, referring to Bea. (You always say something about my son. What did Gerald ever do to you?)

She also called out Bea's makeup artist for saying things against Gerald.

Gerald's mother also said that even from start, she was didn't want her son and Bea to be together.

"Bea, siguro alam mo na ako, walang gusto sa'yo bilang naging girlfriend ng anak ko. Pero wala akong magagawa, ginusto ka ng anak ko. Ina niya lang ako," Evangeline said. (Bea, I gues you know I never liked you as a girlfriend for my son. But I could not do anything because my son likes you. I am just his mother.)

"Ginusto ka ng anak ko, minahal ka ni Gerald. Hindi ka niya binastos kailanman." (My son liked you, Gerald loved you. He never disrespected.)

She also gave advice to Julia, Gerald's Between Maybes co-actor who has accused of being the reason why Gerald and Bea broke up.

"Hindi ko sinasabing ayaw kita, no, ang akin lang, ang advice ko lang sa'yo, please, ayoko kasi may edad na rin si Gerald sa'yo. Hindi rin kayo magtagal kasi alam ko, nasa industriya ka rin. Alam ko 'yung relasyon laro lang."

(I'm not saying I don't like you. But my advice is, don't bother. I don't approve because Gerald is much older than you. It won't last because you're in the industry too. Relationships turn into a game.)

In a previous interview, Gerald said that Julia did not play a part in his breakup with Bea. (READ: Gerald Anderson: After fights, relationship with Bea Alonzo 'no longer healthy')

Julia, meanwhile, said that Gerald never courted her and that she was not a third party in a relationship.

Bea has said that she's taking things "one day at a time." — Rappler.com

