FULL LIST: MTV Music Awards 2019 winners
MANILA, Philippines — The MTV Video Music Awards 2019 was held in New Jersey, USA on Monday, August 26.
Taylor Swift, along with Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, and Billie Eilish were the big winners of the night.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- 21 Savage featuring. J. Cole – "a lot"
- Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
- Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
- Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
- Lil Nas X featuring. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B
- Billie Eilish
- WINNER: Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Jonas Brothers
- Shawn Mendes
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Drake – "In My Feelings"
- Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
- Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
- WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
BEST NEW ARTIST (Taco Bell sponsored)
- Ava Max
- WINNER: Billie Eilish
- H.E.R.
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- ROSALÍA
BEST COLLABORATION
- Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
- WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don’t Care"
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Bazzi
- CNCO
- WINNER: Billie Eilish
- H.E.R.
- Lauv
- Lizzo
BEST POP
- 5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"
- Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"
- Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
- Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
- WINNER: Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
- Khalid - "Talk"
BEST HIP HOP
- 2 Chainz featuring Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"
- 21 Savage featuring J. Cole – "a lot"
- WINNER: Cardi B – "Money"
- DJ Khaled featuring.Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
- Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"
BEST R&B
- Anderson .Paak featuring Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"
- Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"
- H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller – "Could’ve Been"
- Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"
- Ella Mai – "Trip"
- WINNER: Normani featuring 6lack – "Waves"
BEST K-POP
- WINNER: BTS featuring Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
- BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"
- Monsta X featuring French Montana – "Who Do You Love"
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"
- NCT 127 – "Regular"
- EXO – "Tempo"
BEST LATIN
- Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"
- Bad Bunny featuring Drake – "MIA"
- benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can’t Get Enough"
- Daddy Yankee featuring Snow – "Con Calma"
- Maluma – "Mala Mía"
- WINNER: ROSALÍA & J Balvin featuring El Guincho – "Con Altura"
BEST DANCE
- WINNER: The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
- Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"
- DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"
- David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"
- Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"
- Silk City & Dua Lipa ft. Diplo & Mark Ronson– "Electricity"
BEST ROCK
- The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"
- Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"
- Imagine Dragons – "Natural"
- Lenny Kravitz – "Low"
- WINNER: Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes"
- twenty one pilots – "My Blood"
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Halsey – "Nightmare"
- The Killers – "Land of the Free"
- Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"
- John Legend – "Preach"
- Lil Dicky – "Earth"
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
BEST DIRECTION
- Billie Eilish – "bad guy," directed by Dave Meyers
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane," directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
- Ariana Grande – "thank you, next," directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- WINNER: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)," directed by Calmatic
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Billie Eilish – "when the party’s over"– Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
- Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
- DJ Khaled featuring SZA – "Just Us" – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
- LSD featuring Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
- WINNER: Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING
- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"– Editing by Elias Talbot
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Editing by Calmatic
- WINNER: Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Editing by Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
- Solange – "Almeda" – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Editing by Jarrett Fijal
BEST ART DIRECTION
- BTS featuring.Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
- WINNER: Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Art Direction by John Richoux
- Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Art Direction by Christian Zollenkopf for Prettybird
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
- Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It"– Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
- WINNER: ROSALÍA & J Balvin featuring El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"– Choreography by Ryan Heffington
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
- Solange – "Almeda" – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
- BTS featuring.Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Choreography by Rie Hata
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Cinematography by Elias Talbot
- Billie Eilish – "hostage" – Cinematography by Pau Castejon
- Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
- Solange – "Almeda" – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
- Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides
BEST GROUP
- WINNER: BTS
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Backstreet Boys
- BLACKPINK
- CNCO
- Jonas Brothers
- PRETTYMUCH
- Why Don’t We
BEST POWER ANTHEM
- Ariana Grande – "7 rings"
- DJ Khaled ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – "Wish Wish"
- Halsey – "Nightmare"
- Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – "Tempo"
- Maren Morris – "GIRL"
- WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – "Hot Girl Summer"
- Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter"
- Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"
SONG OF SUMMER
- WINNER: Ariana Grande, Social House – "boyfriend"
- Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
- DaBaby – "Suge"
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
- Jonas Brothers – Sucker"
- Khalid – "Talk"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
- Lil Tecca – "Ransom"
- Lizzo – "Truth Hurts"
- Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter"
- Post Malone ft. Young Thug – "Goodbyes"
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
- Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"
- The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
- Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – "The London"
Video Vanguard: Missy Elliot
