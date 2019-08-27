Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande lead this year's winners

Published 2:10 PM, August 27, 2019

VMAS 2019. Social media personality Hannah Hart, US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and TV personality hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness talk during 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The MTV Video Music Awards 2019 was held in New Jersey, USA on Monday, August 26.

Taylor Swift, along with Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, and Billie Eilish were the big winners of the night.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage featuring. J. Cole – "a lot"

Billie Eilish – "bad guy"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lil Nas X featuring. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

WINNER: Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – "In My Feelings"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

BEST NEW ARTIST (Taco Bell sponsored)

Ava Max

WINNER: Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don’t Care"

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi

CNCO

WINNER: Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

BEST POP

5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"

Billie Eilish – "bad guy"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

WINNER: Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Khalid - "Talk"

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz featuring Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"

21 Savage featuring J. Cole – "a lot"

WINNER: Cardi B – "Money"

DJ Khaled featuring.Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"

BEST R&B

Anderson .Paak featuring Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"

Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller – "Could’ve Been"

Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"

Ella Mai – "Trip"

WINNER: Normani featuring 6lack – "Waves"

BEST K-POP

WINNER: BTS featuring Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"

Monsta X featuring French Montana – "Who Do You Love"

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"

NCT 127 – "Regular"

EXO – "Tempo"

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"

Bad Bunny featuring Drake – "MIA"

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can’t Get Enough"

Daddy Yankee featuring Snow – "Con Calma"

Maluma – "Mala Mía"

WINNER: ROSALÍA & J Balvin featuring El Guincho – "Con Altura"

BEST DANCE

WINNER: The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"

Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"

Silk City & Dua Lipa ft. Diplo & Mark Ronson– "Electricity"

BEST ROCK

The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"

Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"

Imagine Dragons – "Natural"

Lenny Kravitz – "Low"

WINNER: Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes"

twenty one pilots – "My Blood"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey – "Nightmare"

The Killers – "Land of the Free"

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"

John Legend – "Preach"

Lil Dicky – "Earth"

WINNER: Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – "bad guy," directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs – "Cellophane," directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – "thank you, next," directed by Hannah Lux Davis

WINNER: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)," directed by Calmatic

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – "when the party’s over"– Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled featuring SZA – "Just Us" – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi

LSD featuring Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer

WINNER: Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

BEST EDITING

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"– Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Editing by Calmatic

WINNER: Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Editing by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange – "Almeda" – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Editing by Jarrett Fijal

BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS featuring.Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

WINNER: Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Art Direction by John Richoux

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Art Direction by Christian Zollenkopf for Prettybird

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It"– Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

WINNER: ROSALÍA & J Balvin featuring El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"– Choreography by Ryan Heffington

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange – "Almeda" – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS featuring.Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Choreography by Rie Hata

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish – "hostage" – Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Solange – "Almeda" – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

BEST GROUP

WINNER: BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don’t We

BEST POWER ANTHEM

Ariana Grande – "7 rings"

DJ Khaled ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – "Wish Wish"

Halsey – "Nightmare"

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – "Tempo"

Maren Morris – "GIRL"

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – "Hot Girl Summer"

Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter"

Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"

SONG OF SUMMER

WINNER: Ariana Grande, Social House – "boyfriend"

Billie Eilish – "bad guy"

DaBaby – "Suge"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"

Jonas Brothers – Sucker"

Khalid – "Talk"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lil Tecca – "Ransom"

Lizzo – "Truth Hurts"

Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter"

Post Malone ft. Young Thug – "Goodbyes"

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – "The London"

Video Vanguard: Missy Elliot

