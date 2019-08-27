Zahra, 2018's Miss Philippines Air, is now a 2nd Lieutenant in the reserve force

Published 2:28 PM, August 27, 2019

JOINING THE ARMY RESERVE. Former beauty queen Zahra Bianca Saldua is the latest personality to join the Philippine Army as a reservist. File photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines — A former beauty queen is the latest to join the growing list of celebrities enlisting in the Philippine Army. (LIST: These celebrities are also reservists in the AFP)

On her social media accounts Monday, August 26, Miss Philippine Air 2018 Zahra Bianca Saldua said that she has joined the Philippine Army as a reservist. She is currently a 2nd lieutenant.

"Allow me to re-introduce myself. 2nd Lieutenant Zahra Bianca Saldua of the Philippine Army," she wrote.

"I have become one of the newest members of the Army Reserve Component. Since I was in college being part of ROTC, I always wanted to serve our country. I always wanted to help the people and I wanted to be a part of the future of the Philippine Army being its representative to the public. I have been with the Army for 3 years as their host for many events and saw the love they have for the country and its people. This a dream come true for me and I hope I can influence more of our youth to serve the people as well."

View this post on Instagram Happy 123rd National Heroes Day! Allow me to re-introduce myself. 2nd Lieutenant Zahra Bianca Saldua of the @philippinearmy . I have become one of the newest members of the Army Reserve Component. Since I was in college being part of ROTC, I always wanted to serve our country. I always wanted to help the people and I wanted to be a part of the future of the Philippine Army being its representative to the public. I have been with the Army for 3 years as their host for many events and saw the love they have for the country and its people. This a dream come true for me and I hope I can influence more of our youth to serve the people as well. --- Thank you @imagikevents12 for bringing me into the Army 3 years ago to host for the Senior Leaders' Conference where my journey first began. Thank you to our Commanding General of the Philippine Army Lt. Gen Macairog S. Alberto and his wife Ms. Jessica Joy for welcoming me into the Army Family and showing me more about being a part of the Army. Of course, thank you to all the officers who helped me throughout this process and all those who are welcoming me as well and pushing me to make better contributions to our society. To all the brave men and women, the unsung heroes of our nation, the Philippine Army and the rest of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, again I greet you a Happy National Heroes Day! I am honored and humbled by this experience as I volunteer for the Reserve Force. much love to all of you. A post shared by Zahra Bianca Saldua aka. Z (@zbsaldua) on Aug 25, 2019 at 8:26pm PDT



She thanked the people who inspired her to be part of the Philippine Army. "I am honored and humbled by this experience as I volunteer for the Reserve Force. Much love to all of you."

Zahra joins the likes of Gerald Anderson, Rocco Nacino, Dingdong Dantes, and Matteo Guidicelli, among others, who are AFP reservists. — Rappler.com