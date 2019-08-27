Kelley says she found out about her condition in October 2018

Published 4:13 PM, August 27, 2019

ALOPECIA. Kelley Day says she hopes to use her experience as a candidate in Miss World Philippines to speak about autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and alopecia. Screenshot from Instagram/@itskelleyday

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kelley Day opened up about having alopecia, a condition which results to hair loss.

In her intro video for the Miss World Philippines pageant, Kelley got emotional as she talked about having alopecia. She also talked about her advocacy – educating autoimmune diseases.

"It took me almost a year ever since I found it in October 2018 to actually deal with it," she said. "And only a couple of weeks ago that I have started treating it properly because I had so much fear and embarassment about it."

"I want everyone to feel encouraged to be open about who they are. I want to see that no one's perfect."

"I really want to make most out of this platform. So please help me make a change," she said of her participation in Miss World Philippines.

Kelley, a former member of the group GirlTrends, is now with GMA Artists Center. In the video, she also talked about graduating from school in Dubai and moving to the Philippines to start a showbiz and modeling career.

She was recently seen in the afternoon TV show Dahil Sa Pag-Ibig, starring Sanya Lopez, Winwyn Marquez, and Benjamin Alves.

Kelley is one of 40 candidates who will vie for the Miss World Philippines title. Coronation night is scheduled on September 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. — Rappler.com