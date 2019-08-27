Park Seo-joon is coming to Manila
MANILA, Philippines – Actor Park Seo-joon is coming to Manila!
According to a tweet from Bench, fans can get a chance to meet the Korean actor on September 29, though they haven’t specified a venue just yet.
SAVE THE DATE, FOLKS! SEPTEMBER 29’s the DAY to meet Park Seo Jun @bn_sj2013 LIVE in Manila! Turn ON those post notifs to get all the deets and updates from us REAL TIME! Dropping all the deets soon. #ParkSeoJunforBENCH #GlobalBENCHSetter pic.twitter.com/1Mfx65q1SB— BENCH/ (@benchtm) August 27, 2019
Seo-joon is known for his roles in the TV series What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, and films like Midnight Runners, and The Divine Fury.
He was announced as a Bench endorser in April 2019, joining the likes of Noah Centineo, Ji Chang-wook, and Dylan Wang, who was recently in Manila for a visit. – Rappler.com
