ASIAN STAR PRIZE. Alden Richards receives another award, this time the Asian Star Prize in South Korea. File photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines — Following the success of his movie Hello, Love, Goodbye with Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards received another big award in his career — the Asian Star Prize at the Seoul Drama Awards 2019.

The actor flew to Seoul for the event and walked the red carpet on Wednesday, August 28.

In his speech, Alden said he was honored for the recognition.

"It's such an honor to receive this award," he said. "As a Filipino, I am very humbled and grateful to be recognized in the international scene, along with so many amazing and talented artists here tonight."

"This award is extra special because it comes at a time when we are celebrating 70 years of friendship between the Philippines and South Korea."

He thanked to committee for the recogniton, saying that as an actor, he hopes that they make the audience happy.

"As actors, it is always our hope to make more people happy and inspire them with our passion."

Alden who is set to do another show soon on GMA, is the latest Filipino actor to receive the award. Gabby Concepcion and Dennis Trillo have previosuly been given the honors.

The Seoul International Drama Awards is a festival that brings together all professionals in the field of TV drama production and media industry and global audiences who enjoy television dramas. — Rappler.com