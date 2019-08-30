MANILA, Philippines – Alex Trebek is back in the studio to host the long-running game show, Jeopardy! after going through chemotherapy for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In a video posted on Jeopardy’s social media pages, Alex said, “I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over.”

“I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now,” he continued.

According to CNN, production for the upcoming 36th season of Jeopardy! started on July 22 – Alex’s 79th birthday. It’s set to air in the US on September 9. Alex continued to film episodes for season 35 as he was undergoing treatment.

Alex first announced his cancer diagnosis in March, saying he planned to “beat the low survival rates for this illness,” and keep working on the game show.

Alex has been the host of Jeopardy! for 35 years, and has become known for his unflappable manner and deadpan humor. – Rappler.com