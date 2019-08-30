Alex Trebek is back on 'Jeopardy!' after undergoing chemotherapy
MANILA, Philippines – Alex Trebek is back in the studio to host the long-running game show, Jeopardy! after going through chemotherapy for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
In a video posted on Jeopardy’s social media pages, Alex said, “I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over.”
“I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now,” he continued.
According to CNN, production for the upcoming 36th season of Jeopardy! started on July 22 – Alex’s 79th birthday. It’s set to air in the US on September 9. Alex continued to film episodes for season 35 as he was undergoing treatment.
Alex first announced his cancer diagnosis in March, saying he planned to “beat the low survival rates for this illness,” and keep working on the game show.
Alex has been the host of Jeopardy! for 35 years, and has become known for his unflappable manner and deadpan humor. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.