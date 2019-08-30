OTTAWA, Canada – Reality television star Kevin O'Leary has revealed he was on board a boat involved in a weekend crash on a Canadian lake that left two people dead.

The Montreal-born businessman, one of 5 investors who decide how to spend their cash on ABC's Emmy Award-winning Shark Tank, said in a statement Wednesday, August 28 that his wife had been at the wheel when they were "in a tragic collision with another watercraft."

Police confirmed that a large wakeboarding boat and a smaller ski boat had collided Saturday, August 24 on Lake Joseph, around 220 miles (350 kilometers) north of Toronto, killing two people and seriously injuring 3.

Ontario police told AFP on Thursday, August 29 that both boats left the scene to seek medical attention on shore.

"Right now, forensic teams are examing both boats," said Provincial Police Constable Joe Scali.

According to media reports, several boats had been out on the lake, where O'Leary has a cottage, to watch fireworks or stargaze when the crash happened around 11:30 pm.

Police have identified the dead as Gary Poltash, 64, from Florida, and Susanne Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ontario. Poltash died in the crash while Brito succumbed to her injuries in hospital late Tuesday. – Rappler.com