MANILA, Philippines – From Hollywood to the academe! Oscar-winning actor and producer Matthew McConaughey has been accepted into the University of Texas as a full-time professor of practice.



McConaughey, who graduated from the university in 1993 with a film degree, will be teaching a film production class this 2019 called "Script To Screen."

The course, which explores deeply every stage of a film – from production, screenwriting, to post-production – is under the Moody College of Communication's Department of Radio-Television-Film.

According to a CNN report, McConaughey has been co-teaching the class since 2015 with associate professor, Scott Rice, but will be helming the discussion on his own from now on.

In recognition of his professional pedigree and personal investment in student success, Matthew McConaughey has been appointed a #TEXASMoody professor of practice. @McConaughey will continue to teach the #UTScriptoScreen class in @UTRTF. pic.twitter.com/9goKkc6U0A — TEXAS Moody (@UTexasMoody) August 28, 2019

"We are proud to welcome Professor McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty," Moody College Dean Jay Bernhardt said.

"Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators."

"It's the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus," McConaughey said in a media statement, according to a New York Times report.

The 49-year-old American A-lister has over 50 films under his name, including his breakout 1993 movie, Dazed and Confused, How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days, The Wolf of Wall Street, Dallas Buyers Club, Interstellar, and HBO series True Detective. – Rappler.com