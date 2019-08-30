MANILA, Philippines – Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce are starring in the upcoming film The Two Popes, and by the looks of the trailer, the two screen legends will be delivering powerhouse performances.

The Two Popes tells the story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the Vatican between two very different men: Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal Bergoglio, who later becomes Pope Francis.

Hopkins will be playing Pope Benedict XVI, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 until he stepped down in 2013. Pryce will be playing his successor, Pope Francis.

Anthony Hopkins is known for portraying serial killer Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs, and was recently on Westworld as the Westworld's director and chief imagineer, Dr Robert Ford.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones fans will recognize Pryce as the High Sparrow, the austere leader of the Faith Militant who subjected Cersei Lannister to a public shaming, and was razed by wildfire in one of the show's most unforgettable episodes.

The Two Popes was directed by Fernando Meirelles (City of God), and written by Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything).

The film will be released in select theaters and on Netflix in December. – Rappler.com