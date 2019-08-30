MANILA, Philippines – American actress Kirsten Dunst was awarded her own Hollywood star on Los Angeles' legendary Walk of Fame on Thursday, August 29.

According to a Pop Sugar report, the 37-year-old Spider-Man star was caught wiping away tears during her awarding ceremony, surrounded by family and friends – her parents, fiancé Jesse Plemons, their 15-month-old son Ennis, and friend Sofia Coppola.

The prestigious Hollywood accolade comes after decades of memorable movie performances by Kirsten, such as in Interview With A Vampire (1994), Little Women, The Virgin Suicides, Bring It On, Drop Dead Gorgeous, the Spider-Man trilogy, and Marie Antoinette.

She also won a Cannes Best Actress award in 2011 for her role in Melancholia. – Rappler.com