MANILA, Philippines – A constellation of K-pop stars will be performing in the Philippines for the Rainbows in Asia Music Festival (RAMF) on September 21 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The concert will bring 4-piece K-pop boy band WINNER back to the country. They will be performing alongside other artists including girl group MAMAMOO, the boys of AB6IX, girl group Oh My Girl, former 2NE1 member Park Bom, and Filipino-American K-pop singer Kriesha Chu.

The festival will be hosted by Dara, known to many Filipino fans as Sandara Park, who was also a member of 2NE1.

On Instagram, Dara posted an image of the concert poster, which included ticket prices ranging from P500 to P13,000.

Tickets will go on sale on Ticketworld, though no date for the sale has been officially announced yet. – Rappler.com