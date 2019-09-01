MANILA, Philippines — The third Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino kicked off on Saturday, August 31 as the Film Development Council of the Philippines held a grand fancon at the SMX Convention Center.

Filipino movie fans got a chance to play games and go to the various booths of the participating movies in the festival. Free movie passes were also given out.

The stars of the participating movies also came by to play games and entertain the crowd, with a performance Ben&Ben as one of the highlights of the evening show.

Ang kwelang kwela na The Panti Sisters! Ewan ko na lang kung hindi sumakit ang mga tiyan niyo sa kakatawa sa kanila. #PPP3GrandFanCon pic.twitter.com/2RHAMN46ch — Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (@FDCP_PPP) August 31, 2019

Khalil Ramos is making our hearts melt here at the #PPP3GrandFanCon @TheKhalilRamos @gabbi pic.twitter.com/5LjvRDpXRO — Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (@FDCP_PPP) August 31, 2019

HETO NA SILAAAAA!!



Narito na ang inaabangan ng lahat, ang @BenAndBenMusic sa #PPP3GrandFanCon pic.twitter.com/eqoGU4WeXt — Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (@FDCP_PPP) August 31, 2019

PAGBALIK! #PPP3GrandFanCon pic.twitter.com/DCJHTrJTzV — Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (@FDCP_PPP) August 31, 2019

The Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino festival opens on September 13 and will run until September 19. — Alexa Villano/Rappler.com