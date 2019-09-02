ONE EVENING FOR A CAUSE. Photo shows Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo during the red carpet of the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball. Close to 500 stars from the network are expected to attend the event on September 14. File photo by Jay Ganzon/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines — The ABS-CBN ball is set on September 14 and the country's biggest stars (and their fans) are getting ready to come together for a cause: the kids of Bantay Bata 163.

Here's what to expect from this year's ball:

1. Kind of new name, same stars and excitement. Formerly called the Star Magic Ball, it was renamed the ABS-CBN Ball in 2018, if only to make it clear that it isn't exclusive to talents from Star Magic. Among those who came last year were couples Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, Mariel Rodriguez and Robin Padilla, and even veteran actors such as Lorna Tolentino, Christopher de Leon and wife Sandy Andolong, as well as Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres.

FAMILY AFFAIR. Richard Gomez, wife Lucy and daughter Juliana at lat year's ball. File photo by Jay Ganzon/Rappler

2. A good cause. Just like previous years, the ABS-CBN Ball is not just about the glitz and glamour. It aims to raise funds for Bantay Bata 163. This year, proceeds will go to the educational program of the foundation.

3. A new hotel. For many years, Shangri-La Makati Hotel has been the home of the ball. This year, the Shangri-La at the Fort will be hosting the event.

4. New theme. Previous years had black, white, and gold themes. This year, the ball's theme will be Filipiniana, to coincide with the 65th anniversary of ABS-CBN.

5. More than 500 stars are expected to attend the event. The event is expected to draw many stars from both inside and outside the network. Don't be surprised to see a politician or beauty queen on the red carpet as well. Star Magic also announced that fans can vote for their favorite star as the #ABSCBNBallFanFave on Twitter.

—Rappler.com