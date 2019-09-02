WATCH: Jonas Brothers visit sick fan in Pennsylvania
SURPRISE VISIT. The Jonas Brothers surprise 16 year old Lily Jordan, who took to social media to wish for the trio to visit her, as she undergoes chemotherapy. Screenshot from Instagram/@ljsworkinprogress
MANILA, Philippines — A 16-year old girl got a big surprise when the Jonas Brothers paid her a visit at the Penn State Children's Hospital in Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 31.
Lily Jordan, who is undergoing chemotherapy, had posted on social media that she wished to see the boys – Kevin, Nick, and Joe. She was supposed to watch their concert in Hershey.
Her post went viral and friends tagged the brothers in her post. Even Pennsylvania's congressman Scott Perry shared the story on his Facebook.
Lily got her wish when the trio dropped by before a scheduled concert to say hi and talk to her. Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra was also there to say hello.
After the visit, Lily shared the special moment on Instagram.
"Wow. The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable. Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life," she said.
The brothers, who reunited early this year, are going around the US as part of their Happiness Begins tour. — Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.