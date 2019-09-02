SURPRISE VISIT. The Jonas Brothers surprise 16 year old Lily Jordan, who took to social media to wish for the trio to visit her, as she undergoes chemotherapy. Screenshot from Instagram/@ljsworkinprogress

MANILA, Philippines — A 16-year old girl got a big surprise when the Jonas Brothers paid her a visit at the Penn State Children's Hospital in Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 31.

Lily Jordan, who is undergoing chemotherapy, had posted on social media that she wished to see the boys – Kevin, Nick, and Joe. She was supposed to watch their concert in Hershey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Jordan (@ljsworkinprogress) on Aug 30, 2019 at 12:40pm PDT

Her post went viral and friends tagged the brothers in her post. Even Pennsylvania's congressman Scott Perry shared the story on his Facebook.

Lily got her wish when the trio dropped by before a scheduled concert to say hi and talk to her. Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra was also there to say hello.

After the visit, Lily shared the special moment on Instagram.

"Wow. The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable. Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life," she said.

View this post on Instagram Wow. The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable. Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life. A post shared by Lily Jordan (@ljsworkinprogress) on Aug 31, 2019 at 5:24pm PDT

The brothers, who reunited early this year, are going around the US as part of their Happiness Begins tour. — Rappler.com