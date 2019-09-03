RECOVERING. Troy Montero says he's doing fine after he sustained bruises from a car crash during a racing event in Pampanga. Photo shows the actor getting showered by his celebrity teammates. Screenshot from Instagram/@troymontero

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Troy Montero said he was okay and recovering from bruises he sustained during a car racing accident over the weekend at the Vios Racing Festival in Pampanga.

In a series of Instagram posts, Monday, September 2, Troy said: "I had a pretty big accident at the race track this weekend. Good news, everyone is going to be okay. Probably gonna be sore and bruised for a few days. I’m just so thankful because it could have been worse. That’s a tough little car we driving there. Despite the outside damage, the driver’s area was totally untouched. We also have a roll cage, race suit and helmet and most especially the HANS (head and neck) device to keep us safe," Troy said.

In another post, Troy said that he's thankful and that the bruises he got will probably last for a few days.

"The only thing that matters is that we are all okay."

In a separate post, Troy shared a video of the impact.

"As you can see that’s me in the red and white car and as I am going wide around the last corner (a bit too wide) My car goes off the track and hits water. It had been raining on and off throughout the day. I tried to correct the slide before spinning out and to get back on the track. Once my wheels catch dry pavement, I run into @johndizon_ car. We both spinout and hit the wall barriers. I take a spin, and he takes roll and we both land across the finish line.



"I’m not sharing this to make drama but I wanted you to hear it from me first."

Troy was part of a team of celebrities that included Aubrey Miles, Gerald Anderson, Chienna Filomeno, Gretchen Ho, Daniel Matsunaga, and Fabio Ide.

— Rappler.com