EARLY RETIREMENT? Sharon Cuneta writes she's been thinking of slowing down in showbiz after 41 years in the industry. File photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines — As sending her daughter Frankie off to the US to study, Sharon Cuneta said that she has been thinking about retiring early from showbiz.

In an Instagram post, the Megastar said that she has been considering "semi-retiring" from the business that she has been in for 41 years.

"Since last year l have seriously been thinking of semi-retiring," Sharon wrote. "I am so very tired. It has been 41 years of work, work, work for me, and at some point, kailangan na rin sabihin sa sarili na 'tama na.' (I need to tell myself enough is enough) When will it ever be enough?"

"Sometimes you just have to put your foot down and say it’s okay, and it’ll all be okay. Maybe I’ll do a concert here and there every once in a while, or a movie that I feel will really be worth the few months it’ll take me away from my home and family."

Sharon said the decision to lay low from showbiz has nothing to do with Frankie leaving for the US, but that she has been thinking of enjoying life and spending time with family.

"Di naman siguro ako biglang forever na mawawala...pero konting-konti na lang siguro ang kakayanin kong ibigay until magpahinga na ako at i-enjoy naman ang tinatawag na private life na alam ng karamihan pero tungkol saan kokonti lang ang alam ko.

(I don't be gone suddenly but maybe I'll do less things so I can take it easy and enjoy the "private life" that everyone else but me seems to enjoy.)

"I know you will all understand. I love you all and this has nothing to do with Kakie leaving. Like I said, last year ko pa naiisip at nararamdaman ito, at kinausap ko na rin ang pamilya at manager at team ko noon pa tungkol dito (Like I said,, last year, I've been thinking about it and I feel it's time, so I've been talking with my family, manager, and team about this). I love you all so much, and I will try my very best to give you the best of me before I say goodbye."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ActorSingerPresenter (@reallysharoncuneta) on Sep 2, 2019 at 9:09am PDT

Sharon is busy preparing for an upcoming concert with Regine Velasquez scheduled in October. —Rappler.com