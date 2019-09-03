OUT. Kris Aquino's movie '(K)ampon' has been replaced by 'Sunod' under TEN17P. Screenshot from Facebook/Kris Aquino

MANILA, Philippines —(K)ampon, starring Kris Aquino is officially out of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2019 and will be replaced by a new movie.

On Tuesday, September 3, talent manager and Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) spokesperson Noel Ferrer said Sunod will take over the slot.

"The entry (K)ampon of Quantum Films, which is a horror film will be replaced by the movie Sunod after the former film was disqualified by the MMFF Executive Committee as an official entry for filing its request of change of lead actor beyond the July 30, 2019 deadline."

As stated in the rules of the MMFF, the next movie in line under the same genre will replace any disqualified film. Sunod was next in line to (K)ampon.

The movie, which will be produced by TEN17P and directed by Carlo Ledesma, count Carmina Villaroel, Mylene Dizon, Susan Africa, and Kate Alejandrino as its cast members.

The MMFF also said that the rest of the MMFF 2019 lineup will be selected from finished films. The deadline for submission is on September 20 at 5pm.

(K)ampon, which was supposed to star Kris Aquino, was announced as part of first 4 films in the festival. In a later statement, Kris said that the original lead actor Derek Ramsay had to bow out of the project due to his commitments with GMA 7. Derek was replaced by Gabby Concepcion. —Rappler.com