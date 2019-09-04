KATHNIEL. Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla attend the ABS-CBN Ball 2018. On Instagram in September, the actress thanks her boyfriend, for his support as she worked on her film, 'Hello, Love, Goodbye.' File photo by Jay Ganzon/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo is still fresh from the success of her film Hello, Love, Goodbye, and amid all the celebrations, she wrote a touching message to her boyfriend, Daniel Padilla, who she said was her "source of inspiration while I was filming the movie."

On Instagram, Kathryn posted a series of photos of her and Daniel.

"He was my support system, my rock, my strength. We were hundreds of miles away from each other but not once did he make me feel alone," she wrote in the caption.

"There were times I almost gave up—I felt exhausted, drained, and too lonely as I was too immersed in the character of Joy. It was one of the hardest things I’ve experienced both on and off cam. But this guy, he kept me going."

She said that the photos she posted were the ones they sent each other every day while they apart and she was filming in Hong Kong – "just random silly selfies, but they kept me going."

"I had a pillow with his t-shirt and scent on, which I hugged every night and every time I felt like crying. I know it sounds a bit childish, but that also kept me going. DJ, my love, YOU KEPT ME GOING," she said.

"Since day one, you were my biggest supporter and my number one cheerleader. I know how hard it was for you to let go of my hand, but despite that you still allowed me to fly.You know how scared I was being away from you too, but you stayed strong for the both of us. You kept reminding me, 'Kaya mo yan, mahal. Konti nalang (you can do it, love, just a litte bit more)!' You never gave up, you never gave me a reason to doubt myself or us," she continued.

She ended her post by saying that "thank you" would not be enough to express how she feels, and said "it was your love that made all of this possible."

"I hope I made you proud, my love. I couldn’t have done this without you by my side," she said. "Your success is mine; my success is yours."

In Hello, Love, Goodbye, Kathryn plays Joy, an OFW in Hong Kong who eventually falls in love with Ethan, a Hong Kong resident played by Alden Richards.

The film has been wildly successful, recently breaking records as the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.

The previous record was held by The Hows of Us, which was also directed by Hello, Love, Goodbye's director, Cathy Garcia-Molina,and which starred Kathryn opposite Daniel.

Kathryn and Daniel have been together for over 6 years now. – Rappler.com