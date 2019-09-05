SINE SANDAAN. ABS-CBN heads Cory Vidanes and Olive Lamasan has formally tied up with the Film Development Council of the Philippines under Liza Diño for the 'Sine Sandaan' event on September 12. Photo by Alexa Villano/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines — Sine Sandaan will be kicking off the centennial celebration of Philippine Cinema.

Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra, ABS-CBN COO Cory Vidanes, and ABS-CBN Films Managing Director Olivia Lamasan signed an agreement for the event, set on September 12.

"We're very honored and privileged to be chosen and to support the FDCP sa lahat ng kanilang endeavors para dito sa (for their endeavors for the) Isang Daan," Lamasan said of the partnership during the contract signing on Wednesday, September 4.

FDCP and ABS-CBN are partnering for the coverage of the 100 years of Cinema or Sandaan celebration @rapplerdotcom @lizadino pic.twitter.com/p773BxYrng — alexa villano (@alexavillano) September 4, 2019

Diño-Seguerra said that she's very glad that the network is their media partner to broadcast and promote events, including Sine Sandaan, which will have a red carpet special on September 12 at the New Frontier Theater.

The Sine Sandaan will be a 3-hour-long program that will pay tribute to the men and women of cinema.

"It's a 3 hour event of really celebrating the history of the 100 years. And ayon nga, ABS-CBN will cover from the red carpet ceremonies to the cocktail reception [and] up to the event itself," she said.

Diño-Seguerra said that the event itself is a big celebration. "We have 300 luminaries going to be really given this recognition, and we're going to treat them to an entire night of just thanking them for their contributions.

"Meron tayong chauffered limo na magbababa sa kanila from Novotel. May two hour na red carpet ceremonies just to get everyone really dressed up and enjoy yung dating heydays ng Philippine Cinema na nakabihis lahat. Parang siyang Oscars."

(A chauffered limo will bring them there from Novotel. It's going to be a two hour red carpet ceremony just so everyone gets dressed up and enjoy the heyday of Philippine Cinema, when everyone would dress up.)

The country's biggest stars – even those who are inactive or have retired – are expected to join the celebration.

Also part of the 100 years celebration is the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino, which will formally start on September 13. The awards night of the PPP is scheduled on September 15. A film industry conference is also part of the line up of activities this month.

The FDCP is also preparing activities in the other parts of the Philippines as part of the year-long celebration.— Rappler.com