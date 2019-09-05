Scarlett Johansson defends Woody Allen, says would 'work with him anytime'
INTERVIEW. Scarlett Johansson revealed that she believed director Woody Allen was innocent of the sexual abuse claims against him. Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
NEW YORK, USA – Scarlett Johansson defended director Woody Allen in an interview published Wednesday, September 4, saying she believed he was innocent of sexual assault allegations and that she would "work with him anytime."
Much of Hollywood has distanced itself from Allen since the #MeToo movement gave renewed impetus to lingering accusations he molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was 7 years old in the early 1990s.
Allen was cleared of the charges – first leveled by his then-partner Mia Farrow – after two separate months-long investigations. But Dylan, now an adult, maintains she was abused.
Oscar-winner Allen has steadfastly denied the accusations but a number of stars, including Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, and Mira Sorvino, have said they would not work with him again.
"I love Woody," Johansson told the Hollywood Reporter. "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime," she added.
Johansson appeared in Allen's Match Point (2005), Scoop (2006), and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" (2008).
"I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it," Johansson, said referring to the allegations.
"I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him," she added.
Amazon put Allen's latest film A Rainy Day in New York on ice over the sex abuse allegations, but another distributor will release the film in Europe later this year after it opened in Poland in July.
In February, the U.S. director filed a $68 million suit against Amazon for breach of contract, accusing the streaming giant of canceling the film because of a "baseless" accusation that he sexually abused his adopted daughter. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.