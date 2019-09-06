KANG DANIEL. The K-Pop star is set to meet his Filipino fans. Screenshot from Facebook.com/AllAccessProdPH

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, K-pop fans: Kang Daniel is headed to Manila for a fan meeting in October.

Kang Daniel Fan Meeting: Color on Me will be held on October 19 in Manila. Event producer All Access Productions shared the event poster on their social media pages.

Manila is one among several stops Daniel is making – he is also dropping by Bangkok, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Sydney. Ticket details and the exact venue for the event have yet to be announced.

Daniel also visited Manila in September 2018, performing in the first and final Manila concert of Wanna One, the K-pop group of which he was the center. The group disbanded in December 2018, after their contract with their agency ended. They had their final concert in January 2019.

Since then Daniel has started his own agency, Konnect Entertainment, and launched his solo career in July 2019, with his debut solo EP, Color on Me. – Rappler.com