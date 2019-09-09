'Temptation Island' actress Deborah Sun arrested in buy-bust operation
DEBORAH SUN. The former actress is arrested in a buy-bust operation. Photo from Facebook/Deborah Sun
MANILA, Philippines — Former actress Deborah Sun, 60, was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Quezon City Police and Philippines Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in a condominium in Cubao, Quezon City on Sunday, September 8.
According to Pep, Sun (Jean Louise Porcuna Salvador in real life) was arrested along with her daughter Angela and two men identified as Gerald de Guzman at Gonzalo Gonzalez.
The police and PDEA are set to file a complaint against the 4 for violating Republic Act 9165 or Sections 5, 11, and 12 od the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
According to the report, law enforcement found 7 pieces of transparent plastic sachets said to contain shabu, a weighing scale, and two lighters, among others, inside the condominium.
Angela reportedly tried to escape by going through the window of the condominium unit but was apprehended.
Sun, her daughter, and their two companions, denied they were using illegal drugs despite testing postive for drug use.
Sun is known for appearing in the movie Temptation Island in 1980. —Rappler.com
