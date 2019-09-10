POPSTAR ROYALTY. Sarah Geronimo catches the attention of A1's Ben Adams. File photo by Jay Ganzon/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – A1 member Ben Adams has expressed his desire to duet with pop icon Sarah Geronimo, saying he has already reached out to Viva Artists Agency to make it happen.

On Twitter, Ben made a callout for suggestions for a "South East Asian female artist" to duet with him.

Apparently, many people suggested Sarah and Catriona Gray, and Ben said he is looking for their contact details to "make it happen."

So @JustSarahG and @catrionaelisa seem to be coming up a lot in suggestions for who to duet with on my next project.......now I just need to find their contact details and make it happen! #Philippines — Ben Adams (@benadamsuk) September 9, 2019

In his latest update, he said that he checked out videos and articles of Sarah. His reaction? "I think she's amazing." He then shared that he already sent an email to Sarah's agency.

Well, quick update, I’ve checked out all of the videos and articles you guys have sent me on @JustSarahG and I think she’s amazing! Have emailed @VivaArtists so let’s see what they say...... thanks everyone! #Philippines — Ben Adams (@benadamsuk) September 9, 2019

He hasn't updated on whether he has gotten in touch with Catriona yet.

Ben said the duet will be for his next project – though he hasn't specified what that is yet.

On a separate but possibly related note, Ben, along with the rest of A1, will be performing in concert back-to-back with O-Town on November 9 at the Mall of Asia Arena. - Rappler.com