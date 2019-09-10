LOOK: Smokey Mountain reunites for Ryan Cayabyab at Ramon Magsaysay awards 2019
REUNION. Original members Jeffrey Hildago, Tony Lambino, and James Coronel reunite to show their support for Ryan Cayabyab, who was honored with the Ramon Magsaysay award on September 9. Screenshot from Instagram/@jepoyhildago
MANILA, Philippines — Three members of the '90s music group Smokey Mountain reunited on Monday, September 9 to show support for their music mentor Ryan Cayabyab, who was bestowed the Ramon Magsaysay award for his contribution to Philippine music.
Jeffrey Hidalgo, James Coronel, and Tony Lambino were spotted at the awards night.
"Smokey Mountain boys celebrating w/ Ramon Magsaysay 2019 Awardee @myranetorsa," Jeffrey wrote.
Geneva Cruz, the group's original female member, is based in the United States, but also sent her well wishes to the man they call "Mr C."
"Guess who woke me up and FaceTimed me? My fellow Smokey Mountaineers, James Coronel, @aglambino, @jepoyhidalgo, and our producer, (Uncle) Judd Berlin!!! My heart is full! Missing y’all so much!!! Reunion na next year!!! Congratulations, Tito @myranetorsa on your well-deserved Ramon Magsaysay Award! We are all so proud of you!' Geneva wrote.
Smokey Mountain was a music group formed by Cayabyab. They originated some of Filipino music's classics, including "Kailan," "Can This Be Love," and "Paraiso."
Other members of the group include Chedi Vergara, Shar Santos, Jayson Angangan, and Anna Fegi. — Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.