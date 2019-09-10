REUNION. Original members Jeffrey Hildago, Tony Lambino, and James Coronel reunite to show their support for Ryan Cayabyab, who was honored with the Ramon Magsaysay award on September 9. Screenshot from Instagram/@jepoyhildago

MANILA, Philippines — Three members of the '90s music group Smokey Mountain reunited on Monday, September 9 to show support for their music mentor Ryan Cayabyab, who was bestowed the Ramon Magsaysay award for his contribution to Philippine music.

Jeffrey Hidalgo, James Coronel, and Tony Lambino were spotted at the awards night.

"Smokey Mountain boys celebrating w/ Ramon Magsaysay 2019 Awardee @myranetorsa," Jeffrey wrote.

Geneva Cruz, the group's original female member, is based in the United States, but also sent her well wishes to the man they call "Mr C."

"Guess who woke me up and FaceTimed me? My fellow Smokey Mountaineers, James Coronel, @aglambino, @jepoyhidalgo, and our producer, (Uncle) Judd Berlin!!! My heart is full! Missing y’all so much!!! Reunion na next year!!! Congratulations, Tito @myranetorsa on your well-deserved Ramon Magsaysay Award! We are all so proud of you!' Geneva wrote.

Smokey Mountain was a music group formed by Cayabyab. They originated some of Filipino music's classics, including "Kailan," "Can This Be Love," and "Paraiso."

Other members of the group include Chedi Vergara, Shar Santos, Jayson Angangan, and Anna Fegi. — Rappler.com