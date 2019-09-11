POWER COUPLES. Expect the tandems of JaDine, LizQuen, KimXi, MarNigo, and MayWard to walk in the ABS-CBN Ball 2019. File photos by Jay Ganzon/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines —The ABS-CBN Ball is something fans of the country's top love teams – particularly those from the network look forward to. And who can blame them? Whether they're real- or reel-life couples (or both!), it's almost always a joy to see the country's hottest couples all glammed up on the red carpet.

Here's the list of tandems we're looking forward to seeing in this year's big bash at Shangri-La at the Fort on September 14.

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim

Kim and Xian have been walking on the red carpet together since 2012 or when they started dating. They're among the favorite tandems on the red carpet.

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla

The teen king and queen have made heads turn in all events they've attended – whether it be formal or casual. It doesn't hurt, of course, that both have a flaire for fashion and aren't afraid to mix it up.

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil

The LizQuen tandem is another favorite. Quen's willingness to experiment with formal men's wear and Liza's feminine but modern style complement each other perfectly.

James Reid and Nadine Lustre

The JaDine tandem made their debut in the 2018 ball and really, there's no turning back. Their provocative 2018 look makes us wonder what sort of statement they'll be making with the Filipiniana theme this year.

Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber

Since their stint Pinoy Big Brother, MayWard tandem has been a big hit with fans – their red carpet showings are no exemption.

Maris Racal and Inigo Pascual

The MarNigo tandem drew a a huge following on social media. And while things haven't always been easy for the two, they've since ironed out they issues and star in the new movie I'm Ellenya L.

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte

The two have mostly been low-key about their real-life relationship. Their on-screen chemistry, however, is palpable on the show The General's Daughter.

Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola

They first hit the red carpet as a couple in the 2016 edition. Their relationship has been stronger since.

Kylie Verzosa and Jake Cuenca

In 2018, both Kylie and Jake walked solo on the red carpet. Months later, in 2019, the two finally admitted that they were dating. They both star in the afternoon drama Los Bastardos.

Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedalin

Andrea and Seth, half of the the Gold Squad on Kadenang Ginto, is a tandem to watch out for. Seth formally asked Andrea to this year's ball.

Kyle Echarri and Francine Diaz

Kyle also formally asked his on-screen partner Francine to be his date for the – he serenaded her during one of their tapings for a show.

Which tandems are you excited to see on the red carpet? — Rappler.com