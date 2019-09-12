MELBOURNE IN NOVEMBER. Taylor Swift is set to perform at the Melbourne Cup under the Victoria racing Club. Photo by Johannes Eisele / AFP

MELBOURNE, Australia — Taylor Swift is heading to Australia to perform at the "race that stops a nation", with the pop superstar strutting her stuff before the Melbourne Cup, organizers announced Thursday, September 12.

The Grammy Award-winner will sing two songs from her latest hit album Lover before witnessing the famous horse race that has been run on the first Tuesday of November since 1876.

The Victoria Racing Club made the announcement on social media, saying it was "super excited" about Swift's one-off public appearance in Australia following the new album release. "Sorry Taylor, we'll try to calm down," it added.

The VRC is SUPER excited to announce ten-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, record-breaking global superstar @TaylorSwift13 will be performing at #Flemington on Lexus #MelbourneCup Day!

Sorry Taylor, we’ll try to calm down. pic.twitter.com/sBi3s5T6ta — Victoria Racing Club (@FlemingtonVRC) September 11, 2019

VRC chief executive Neil Wilson told national broadcaster ABC it was a strategic choice to target a younger demographic.

"We're targeting more and more of the next generation coming through," he said of the event that is so important that race day is a public holiday in the state of Victoria.

Swift's appearance is expected to spark a rush for tickets from music fans as well as the usual Flemington race course punters. —Rappler.com

