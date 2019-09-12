SYD HARTHA. The singer opens up about being abused by the man she's been told is her father. Screenshot from Instagram.com/syd.hartha

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Syd Hartha has opened up about abuse she experienced at the hands of her father.

In a Facebook post on September 12, Syd said she grew up yearning to know the person people said was her real father.

"Sa labinlimang taon ng buhay kong wala siya upang gumanap na ama sa akin, sobrang dami kong tanong tungkol sa kanya at wala na akong ibang ginusto kundi makilala 'yung iba ko pang mga kadugo at siyempre, malaman ang pakiramdam na makasama siyang sinasabi nilang tunay kong ama," she said.

(In the 15 years of my life that he wasn't there to be a father to me, I had so many questions about him and I wanted nothing else but to get to know my other family, and of course, to know what it feels like to be with the man they tell me is my real father).

She did not name a specific person, but later in her post mentioned a certain "Makoy."

The indie singer appeared to be referring to her father Marcus Adoro, guitarist of iconic rock band Erasherheads.

She said that she was able to spend time with him for nearly a year, during which she was able to answer the questions she had about him before. "Hinding-hindi ko makakalimutan iba't ibang klase ng abuso na dinanas ko sa kanya. Kaya pala ako nilalayo ng nanay ko at iba pang mga kamag-anak ko sa kanya. Kaya pala," she wrote.

(I will not forget all the kinds of abuse that I experienced from him. That explains why my mother and other relatives kept me away from him. That's why.)

Syd said she tried to stay away from "Makoy" many times, but he always managed to draw her back. According to her, he physically hurt her many times, hitting her head on the wall even in front of her friends, or when her mother's back was turned.

"I never realized then na (that) I might be interrupting his karma. I should've done, better but I know I tried to help myself as much as I could," she said.

"Hanggang ngayon, araw-araw kong bitbit 'yung takot na baka mangyari ulit ito sa akin o sa kahit sino man. Sana magsilbi itong gabay sa lahat," she wrote.

(Until now, every day, I carry the fear that this may all happen to me again, or to someone else. I hope this serves as a warning for everyone.)

"This monster could be anywhere now doing who else knows what. Let's watch out for each other," she wrote.

In her post, she included screenshots of a disturbing chat with her alleged abuser, wherein he said she would be raped.

Syd also included a screenshot of a chat with Barbara Ruaro, Adoro's ex-partner. The screenshot shows Syd and Ruaro expressing concern that the person "could be anywhere." It includes a photo allegedly sent to Ruaro by someone who looks like Adoro, saying "Charles Manson trip lang. Labyu," referring to the 60s cult leader who inspired his followers to murder several people.

Ruaro had also come forward with allegations of abuse against a party she has yet to name. In a Facebook post on September 6, she posted a photo of a cut above her eye, saying: "This happened to me yesterday, on top of other cuts and bruises, caused by someone I loved and cared for deeply."

"Domestic violence is not limited in terms of bruises. Psychological, verbal, and sexual abuse are also considered. I experienced all sorts of abuse under the hand of a narcissistic man. The vicious cycle he has created for himself and others should be put to a stop," she said.

In the comments, someone asked if Ruaro was referring to "Marcus." The comment was "liked" by both Syd and Ruaro.

In another post on September 8, Ruaro detailed her abuse, recalling incidents of gaslighting and emotional manipulation. She also posted more photos of cuts and bruises all over her body.

"The internal wounds keep me up night, while my abuser is still running free. Time and time again, I was made to feel everything was my fault. That if he treated me badly, it was because I deserved it. That everytime I reacted negatively to his abuse, it was a result of my PTSD and not the abuse itself. He used my weaknesses against me, brainwashing me into believing no one will ever understand me like he does," she said.

"I am very very afraid, but I won't be silenced by the fear he has instilled. Not this time. I will make sure justice is served," she added.

Ruaro and Adoro had previously worked together on the film Dog Days.

Adoro, who is based in La Union, has yet to respond on social media. – Rappler.com