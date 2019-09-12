OPENS UP. Gab Valenciano shares on Instagram his personal experiences with mental health and trying to take his own life. Photo from Gab Valenciano's Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines – To mark World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, singer-dancer Gab Valenciano took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 11, to share his own struggles with mental health, opening up to followers about his past attempts of taking his own life.

The 31-year-old performer started off his post by acknowledging the importance of World Suicide Prevention Day – that it "isn’t just a day where we celebrate victories of those who have survived," but instead, is an "awareness day where we magnify the importance and significance of how to deal with this growing epidemic."

"This is not a good statistic at all," he continued, after sharing that one person dies every 40 seconds by suicide.

He then opened up that he, too, had thought about suicide. "It would've been twice, if not for the 'grace of God' and his love for his family and friends," he said.

He said he's since chosen to see his attempts through a more hopeful lens – that they had a "greater calling."

"That calling is to reach out and help as many people as I can who are struggling with mental health issues, through empathy and compassion. Please everyone, there are people willing to listen and help. It doesn’t need to end this way," he shared.

"The only way to battle this is to fight together so fight with us. Surround yourself with the right people and feed your soul with the right content. You can do this. Stay alive, my dear friends. You are enough and you are worth it," he said. – Rappler.com

The Department of Health has a national crisis hotline to assist people with mental health concerns. The hotline can be reached at 0917-899-USAP (8727) and 0917-989-8727. The Philippine Suicide Hotline is 896-9191 or 0917-854- 9191.

