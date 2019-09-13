IN PHOTOS: A night of big stars at Sine Sandaan red carpet
MANILA, Philippines — The big names in Philippine Cinema gathered together for one night on Thursday, September 12, at the New Frontier Theater at the Araneta Center to celebrate the 100 years of Philippine Cinema.
The event, led by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chaired by Liza Diño Seguerra transformed the theater for the celebration as actors and people behind TV and film were treated to a red carpet moment similar to the Academy Awards.
Liza Diño Seguerra and singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid
Among the stars at the event were Nora Aunor, whose fans cheered as she walked the red carpet.
Nora Aunor
Veterans such as Liza Lorena, Eddie Gutierrez, Boots Anson Roa, and more also came to party.
Liza Lorena
Liza with Boots Anson Roa and company
Eddie Gutierrez, Annabelle Rama, and son Richard
Cinematographer Romy Vitug and scriptwriter Ricky Lee, who have made their own names in their respective fields, also came to celebrate.
Ricky Lee
Romy Vitug
Love teams from the past and present were part of the celebration. TGIS (Thank God It's Sabado) stars Angelu de Leon and Bobby Andrews brought back some nostalgia for many. The two are known as Peachy and Wacks in the show.
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla got the fans screaming when they arrived at the red carpet.
Coco Martin and the cast of Ang Probinsyano took time off from their taping to celebrate with other stars.
After laying low to concentrate on her family, Claudine Barretto made her presence felt, accompanied by her kids in matching Filipiniana outfits.
Kim Chiu, Vice Ganda, and Anne Curtis did not miss the special ocassion and caught up with the frenzy.
Fresh from the success of Hello, Love, Goodbye and his tandem with Kathryn, Alden Richards also got the fans screaming.
The stars of the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino also came to celebrate.
Open's Arci Muñoz and JC Santos
Pagbalik's Suzette Ranillo
LSS's Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos
I'm Ellenya L's Maris Racal and Inigo Pascual
G!'s McCoy de Leon and Mark Oblea
Lorna Tolentino
Angel Aquino
Amy Austria
Tommy Abuel
Mara Lopez
Carlos Siguion-Reyna and Bibeth Orteza
Nonie and Shamaine Buencamino
Therese Malvar
Yul Servo
Piolo Pascual
Iza Calzado
Bea Alonzo
Angel Locsin and Neil Arce
Dingdong Dantes
Janice de Belen
Roi Vinzon, wife and daughter Lala
Vhong Navarro
Jhong Hilario
Andrew E and Dennis Padilla
Snooky Serna
Ian Veneracion
Louie Ocampo
Leo Martinez
Jean Garcia
Jodi Sta Maria
Shaina Magdayao
John Arcilla
Vina Morales
Lani Mercado
Jeric Raval
Jestoni Alarcon and wife
Jaclyn Jose
Sheryl Cruz
Ara Mina
Aiko Melendez
Eula Valdez
Cherry Pie Picache
Joel Torre and Meryll Soriano
A 3-hour show will be broadcast on ABS-CBN as part of the celebration. – Rappler.com