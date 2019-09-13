MANILA, Philippines – ICYMI, Momoland is heading back to the Philippines for another show in October, and this time, it will benefit children in need.

According to ABS-CBN, Momoland's agency, MLD Entertainment, said that the South Korean girl group will donate the earnings from their upcoming concert, Good Friends in Manila, to children from two barangays in Antipolo. (READ: Balut, beaches, and all the Filipino things Momoland wants to try)

Momoland will perform in the concert along with former Wanna One members Ha Sung Woon and Kim Jae Hwan. The concert will be held on October 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Momoland's donations will then be given to the beneficiaries on October 25.

The group – whose members include Hye Bin, Ahin, Jane, Taeha, Daisy, JooE, Nancy, Yeon Woo, and Nayun – is known for viral hits "Bboom Bboom" and "Baam."

Momoland came to the Philippines for the first time as a group in August 2018, for a press event.

Since then, they've performed in the country several times, most recently at a fan meet in January 2019. – Rappler.com